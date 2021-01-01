Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A31 vs Galaxy A3 (2017) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A31 vs A3 (2017)

Самсунг Галакси А31
VS
Самсунг Галакси А3 (2017)
Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7870 and came out 39 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • Comes with 2650 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2350 mAh
  • Has a 1.7 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 16.74% more screen real estate
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (124 vs 93 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (626 against 510 nits)
  • The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Weighs 47 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.9 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A31
vs
Galaxy A3 (2017)

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 411 ppi 312 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 68.16%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.8% -
PWM 238 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 8 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A31 +23%
626 nits
Galaxy A3 (2017)
510 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 135.4 mm (5.33 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) 66.2 mm (2.61 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 138 gramm (4.87 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A31 +25%
84.9%
Galaxy A3 (2017)
68.16%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A31 and Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-T830 MP1
GPU clock 820 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~23 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A31 +146%
110528
Galaxy A3 (2017)
44995
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM One UI 3.1 Experience UI
OS size 27 GB 6.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2350 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A31 +8%
16:54 hr
Galaxy A3 (2017)
15:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A31 +22%
20:01 hr
Galaxy A3 (2017)
16:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A31 +92%
35:56 hr
Galaxy A3 (2017)
18:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length - 24 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A31
78.5 dB
Galaxy A3 (2017) +5%
82.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 January 2017
Release date April 2020 January 2017
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 312 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 0.349 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.68 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A31 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (60%)
4 (40%)
Total votes: 10

