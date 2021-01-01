Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A31 vs Galaxy A30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (124 vs 92 hours)
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (153K versus 119K)
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (626 against 542 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Helio P65
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A31
vs
Galaxy A30

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.9% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.8% -
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A31 +15%
626 nits
Galaxy A30
542 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A31
84.9%
Galaxy A30
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A31 and Samsung Galaxy A30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 820 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A31 +28%
153673
Galaxy A30
119825

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 One UI 2.0
OS size 27 GB 11.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A31 +45%
16:54 hr
Galaxy A30
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A31 +40%
20:01 hr
Galaxy A30
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A31 +45%
35:56 hr
Galaxy A30
24:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 10
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A31 +14%
77.8 dB
Galaxy A30
68 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 February 2019
Release date April 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 0.25 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.68 W/kg 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A31 is definitely a better buy.

