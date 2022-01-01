Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
- Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Shows 27% longer battery life (119 vs 94 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (812 against 639 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 26% higher pixel density (411 vs 326 PPI)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (623K versus 219K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|79%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|999:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
348
iPhone 11 +281%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1276
iPhone 11 +171%
3456
|CPU
|65278
|166601
|GPU
|56558
|255111
|Memory
|36467
|90801
|UX
|62688
|116310
|Total score
|219816
|623499
|Stability
|-
|72%
|Graphics test
|-
|45 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|7578
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|15.4
|OS size
|18.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:19 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A32 +5%
16:12 hr
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:49 hr
iPhone 11 +5%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A32 +91%
33:26 hr
17:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2021
|September 2019
|Release date
|February 2021
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|0.45 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
18 (48.6%)
19 (51.4%)
Total votes: 37