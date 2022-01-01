Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Apple iPhone 12

Самсунг Галакси А32 4G
VS
Эпл Айфон 12
Samsung Galaxy A32
Apple iPhone 12

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Comes with 2185 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2815 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (35:02 vs 32:28 hours)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (813 against 635 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (734K versus 220K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 12% higher pixel density (460 vs 411 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 86%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 226 Hz
Response time - 16 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 +28%
813 nits
iPhone 12
635 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32
84.6%
iPhone 12 +2%
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Apple GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32
349
iPhone 12 +360%
1604
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32
1279
iPhone 12 +217%
4054
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A32
220127
iPhone 12 +233%
734045
CPU 65278 189781
GPU 56558 311052
Memory 36467 105933
UX 62688 128143
Total score 220127 734045
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 77%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Graphics score - 7598
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM One UI 4.1 15.4
OS size 18.6 GB 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:46 hr 11:23 hr
Watching video 14:17 hr 12:11 hr
Gaming 06:20 hr 05:11 hr
Standby 115 hr 119 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A32 +8%
35:02 hr
iPhone 12
32:28 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (77th and 116th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A32
n/a
iPhone 12
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2021 October 2020
Release date February 2021 October 2020
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 11 and Galaxy A32
2. Galaxy S21 and Galaxy A32
3. Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A32
4. Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A32
5. Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A32
6. iPhone 13 and iPhone 12
7. Galaxy S21 FE 5G and iPhone 12
8. iPhone 11 and iPhone 12
9. Galaxy A52s 5G and iPhone 12
10. Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish