Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Самсунг Галакси А32 4G
VS
Эпл Айфон 13 Про Макс
Samsung Galaxy A32
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 648 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4352 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 56 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (792K versus 220K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (43:44 vs 35:02 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (1046 against 813 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32
vs
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 87.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32
813 nits
iPhone 13 Pro Max +29%
1046 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32
84.6%
iPhone 13 Pro Max +3%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Apple GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32
349
iPhone 13 Pro Max +399%
1740
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32
1279
iPhone 13 Pro Max +267%
4691
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A32
220127
iPhone 13 Pro Max +260%
792227
CPU 65278 213823
GPU 56558 317561
Memory 36467 126792
UX 62688 136444
Total score 220127 792227
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 81%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Graphics score - 9552
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM One UI 4.1 15.4
OS size 18.6 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4352 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:46 hr 14:55 hr
Watching video 14:17 hr 20:14 hr
Gaming 06:20 hr 07:42 hr
Standby 115 hr 140 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A32
35:02 hr
iPhone 13 Pro Max +25%
43:44 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (77th and 6th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2021 September 2021
Release date February 2021 September 2021
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (85.7%)
1 (14.3%)
Total votes: 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
