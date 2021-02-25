Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 4G vs iPhone 7 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G vs Apple iPhone 7

VS
Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
Apple iPhone 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 4G (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 7, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 54 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
  • Comes with 3040 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 1960 mAh
  • Shows 95% longer battery life (119 vs 61 hours)
  • Has a 1.7 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 19% more screen real estate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 4-years and 6-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (801 against 647 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32 4G
vs
iPhone 7

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 411 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 65.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 35.5 ms
Contrast - 1635:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 4G +24%
801 nits
iPhone 7
647 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 138 gramm (4.87 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 4G +29%
84.6%
iPhone 7
65.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 4G and Apple iPhone 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Apple A10 Fusion
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2340 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GT7600
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~115 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 4G
348
iPhone 7 +105%
715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A32 4G +8%
197798
iPhone 7
182867

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 18.6 GB 12.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 1960 mAh
Charge power 15 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:19 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A32 4G +40%
16:12 hr
iPhone 7
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A32 4G +91%
17:49 hr
iPhone 7
9:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A32 4G +196%
33:26 hr
iPhone 7
11:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 30 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2021 September 2016
Release date February 2021 September 2016
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is definitely a better buy.

