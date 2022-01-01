Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 vs Pixel 4 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Google Pixel 4

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Comes with 2200 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2800 mAh
  • Shows 88% longer battery life (35:02 vs 18:36 hours)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 93% higher maximum brightness (813 against 422 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (487K versus 220K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 11W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32
vs
Pixel 4

Display

Type Super AMOLED POLED
Size 6.4 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 411 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 79.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.5%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 2.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 +93%
813 nits
Pixel 4
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 +6%
84.6%
Pixel 4
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Google Pixel 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 640
GPU clock 950 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32
349
Pixel 4 +79%
624
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32
1279
Pixel 4 +91%
2443
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A32
220127
Pixel 4 +121%
487267
CPU 65278 129834
GPU 56558 182353
Memory 36467 67946
UX 62688 107998
Total score 220127 487267
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A32
n/a
Pixel 4
3040
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 18 FPS
Graphics score - 3040
PCMark 3.0 score - 10769
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1 -
OS size 18.6 GB 9.55 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:46 hr 06:04 hr
Watching video 14:17 hr 08:41 hr
Gaming 06:20 hr 03:09 hr
Standby 115 hr 62 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A32 +88%
35:02 hr
Pixel 4
18:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A32
n/a
Pixel 4
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2021 October 2019
Release date February 2021 November 2019
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4. But if the display, software, and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32.

