Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 4G vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G vs Google Pixel 4a

Самсунг Галакси А32 4G
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а
Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 4G (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
  • Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Shows 57% longer battery life (119 vs 76 hours)
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (272K versus 183K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32 4G
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.3%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 6.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 4G
800 nits
Pixel 4a
799 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 4G +2%
84.6%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 4G and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 4G
349
Pixel 4a +58%
550
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32 4G
1265
Pixel 4a +28%
1622
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A32 4G
n/a
Pixel 4a
203595
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A32 4G
183039
Pixel 4a +49%
272741
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.1 Stock Android
OS size 18.6 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A32 4G +40%
16:12 hr
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A32 4G +44%
17:49 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A32 4G +48%
33:26 hr
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 30 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 August 2020
Release date February 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A32 4G vs Galaxy A51
2. Samsung Galaxy A32 4G vs Galaxy M51
3. Samsung Galaxy A32 4G vs Galaxy A42
4. Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone 11
5. Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone 12
6. Google Pixel 4a vs Samsung Galaxy A71
7. Google Pixel 4a vs Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
8. Google Pixel 4a vs OnePlus 7T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish