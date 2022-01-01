Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Huawei Nova 8 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A32 Huawei Nova 8 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 8 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 Pro 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (449K versus 197K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 985 5G

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A32 Price Huawei Nova 8 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 89.3% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy A32 +2% 808 nits Nova 8 Pro 792 nits

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A32 84.6% Nova 8 Pro +6% 89.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Huawei Nova 8 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G Max. clock 2000 MHz 2580 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G77 MP8 GPU clock 950 MHz 700 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A32 349 Nova 8 Pro +95% 682 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A32 1284 Nova 8 Pro +101% 2581 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A32 197691 Nova 8 Pro +128% 449791 CPU 66922 - GPU 37068 - Memory 41037 - UX 54137 - Total score 197691 449791

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 11 OS size 18.6 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 21 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2021 December 2020 Release date February 2021 January 2021 SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.