Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Huawei Nova 9 VS Samsung Galaxy A32 Huawei Nova 9 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Shows 24% longer battery life (119 vs 96 hours)

Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (808 against 605 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (521K versus 197K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 89.9% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 100% PWM - 500 Hz Response time - 2.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy A32 +34% 808 nits Nova 9 605 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.77 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A32 84.6% Nova 9 +6% 89.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Huawei Nova 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 642L GPU clock 950 MHz 490 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 - Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A32 349 Nova 9 +123% 779 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A32 1284 Nova 9 +131% 2971 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A32 197691 Nova 9 +164% 521754 CPU 66922 156658 GPU 37068 158032 Memory 41037 87534 UX 54137 120646 Total score 197691 521754 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A32 n/a Nova 9 2496 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 14 FPS Graphics score - 2496 PCMark 3.0 score - 9693 AnTuTu 9 Results Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 12 OS size 18.6 GB 10 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A32 n/a Nova 9 90.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2021 September 2021 Release date February 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 9 is definitely a better buy.