Самсунг Галакси А32 4G
VS
Хуавей Нова Y70
Samsung Galaxy A32
Huawei Nova Y70

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Huawei Nova Y70, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 58% higher pixel density (411 vs 260 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 348 and 294 points
  • Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y70
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32
vs
Nova Y70

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.75 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 260 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A32
814 nits
Nova Y70
n/a

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 168.3 mm (6.63 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 77.7 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.98 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 +1%
84.6%
Nova Y70
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Huawei Nova Y70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G51 MP4
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 +18%
348
Nova Y70
294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32
1273
Nova Y70 +9%
1390
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A32 +9%
219791
Nova Y70
201909
CPU 60555 62828
GPU 57584 32042
Memory 36608 55674
UX 66504 52410
Total score 219791 201909
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 4.1 EMUI 12
OS size 18.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:46 hr -
Watching video 14:17 hr -
Gaming 06:20 hr -
Standby 115 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A32
35:02 hr
Nova Y70
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 April 2022
Release date February 2021 May 2022
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova Y70.

