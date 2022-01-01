Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Huawei Nova Y70
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Huawei Nova Y70, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 58% higher pixel density (411 vs 260 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 348 and 294 points
- Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y70
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
67
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.75 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|260 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|84.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|168.3 mm (6.63 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|77.7 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.98 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G51 MP4
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 +18%
348
294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1273
Nova Y70 +9%
1390
|CPU
|60555
|62828
|GPU
|57584
|32042
|Memory
|36608
|55674
|UX
|66504
|52410
|Total score
|219791
|201909
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|EMUI 12
|OS size
|18.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|2:19 hr
|2:30 hr
|Web browsing
|12:46 hr
|-
|Watching video
|14:17 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:20 hr
|-
|Standby
|115 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2021
|April 2022
|Release date
|February 2021
|May 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.45 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova Y70.
