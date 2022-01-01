Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 vs Note 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Infinix Note 11 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А32 4G
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 11 Про
Samsung Galaxy A32
Infinix Note 11 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Delivers 74% higher maximum brightness (809 against 466 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
  • Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 220K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (128 vs 119 hours)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 519 and 347 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32
vs
Note 11 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 +74%
809 nits
Note 11 Pro
466 nits

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 173.06 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 78.37 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32
84.6%
Note 11 Pro
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32
347
Note 11 Pro +50%
519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32
1283
Note 11 Pro +40%
1793
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A32
220576
Note 11 Pro +53%
337474
CPU 65278 95124
GPU 56558 76677
Memory 36467 73996
UX 62688 93094
Total score 220576 337474
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 XOS 10
OS size 18.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A32
16:12 hr
Note 11 Pro +8%
17:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A32 +23%
17:49 hr
Note 11 Pro
14:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A32 +5%
33:26 hr
Note 11 Pro
31:57 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (71st and 107th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 October 2021
Release date February 2021 November 2021
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 11 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A32 and Galaxy A51
2. Samsung Galaxy A32 and Galaxy M51
3. Samsung Galaxy A32 and Galaxy S21
4. Samsung Galaxy A32 and Galaxy A71
5. Samsung Galaxy A32 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
6. Infinix Note 11 Pro and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
7. Infinix Note 11 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
8. Infinix Note 11 Pro and Oppo Realme 8
9. Infinix Note 11 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
10. Infinix Note 11 Pro and Note 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish