Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Infinix Zero 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Infinix Zero 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
- Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (809 against 496 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
- Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (456K versus 220K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 18% longer battery life (140 vs 119 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
33
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
72
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|-
|PPI
|411 ppi
|388 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|88.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|168.73 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|76.53 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
347
Zero 5G +103%
703
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1283
Zero 5G +69%
2165
|CPU
|65278
|129016
|GPU
|56558
|118046
|Memory
|36467
|97376
|UX
|62688
|113528
|Total score
|220576
|456728
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|XOS 10
|OS size
|18.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:19 hr
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:12 hr
Zero 5G +15%
18:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:49 hr
Zero 5G +9%
19:02 hr
Talk (3G)
33:26 hr
Zero 5G +2%
34:08 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (71st and 24th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", ISOCELL Plus S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.76"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2021
|February 2022
|Release date
|February 2021
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.45 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero 5G is definitely a better buy.
