Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Infinix Zero 5G

Самсунг Галакси А32 4G
VS
Инфиникс Зеро 5G
Samsung Galaxy A32
Infinix Zero 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Infinix Zero 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (809 against 496 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (456K versus 220K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (140 vs 119 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32
vs
Zero 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 411 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 88.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 +63%
809 nits
Zero 5G
496 nits

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 168.73 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 76.53 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32
84.6%
Zero 5G +4%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Infinix Zero 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32
347
Zero 5G +103%
703
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32
1283
Zero 5G +69%
2165
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A32
220576
Zero 5G +107%
456728
CPU 65278 129016
GPU 56558 118046
Memory 36467 97376
UX 62688 113528
Total score 220576 456728
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 XOS 10
OS size 18.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A32
16:12 hr
Zero 5G +15%
18:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A32
17:49 hr
Zero 5G +9%
19:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A32
33:26 hr
Zero 5G +2%
34:08 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (71st and 24th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", ISOCELL Plus S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 February 2022
Release date February 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
