Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Infinix Zero X Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (809 against 513 nits)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (357K versus 220K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32
vs
Zero X Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 86.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 +58%
809 nits
Zero X Pro
513 nits

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32
84.6%
Zero X Pro +2%
86.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Infinix Zero X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32
347
Zero X Pro +46%
506
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32
1283
Zero X Pro +29%
1660
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A32
220576
Zero X Pro +62%
357827
CPU 65278 -
GPU 56558 -
Memory 36467 -
UX 62688 -
Total score 220576 357827
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 9684
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 XOS 7.6
OS size 18.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (76% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 0:58 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A32 +13%
16:12 hr
Zero X Pro
14:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A32 +15%
17:49 hr
Zero X Pro
15:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A32
33:26 hr
Zero X Pro +10%
36:45 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.2 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 September 2021
Release date February 2021 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero X Pro is definitely a better buy.

