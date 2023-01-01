Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 vs Edge 30 Neo – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Motorola Edge 30 Neo

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A32
VS
64 out of 100
Motorola Edge 30 Neo
Samsung Galaxy A32
Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (35:02 vs 28:41 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (397K versus 220K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 15W)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (999 against 811 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Motorola Edge 30 Neo crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32
vs
Edge 30 Neo

Display

Type Super AMOLED POLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 87.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.5%
PWM - 730 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A32
811 nits
Edge 30 Neo +23%
999 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 184 g (6.49 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32
84.6%
Edge 30 Neo +3%
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Motorola Edge 30 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32
347
Edge 30 Neo +97%
683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32
1283
Edge 30 Neo +55%
1986
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A32
220809
Edge 30 Neo +80%
397809
CPU 65278 118163
GPU 56558 101975
Memory 36467 69029
UX 62688 112276
Total score 220809 397809
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 36.3 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1205
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 9121
Video editing - 4474
Photo editing - 20396
Data manipulation - 8461
Writing score - 14803
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 18.6 GB 15 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4020 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (92% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:46 hr 09:11 hr
Watching video 14:17 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 06:20 hr 05:04 hr
Standby 115 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A32 +22%
35:02 hr
Edge 30 Neo
28:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A32
n/a
Edge 30 Neo
88.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 September 2022
Release date February 2021 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Neo is definitely a better buy.

