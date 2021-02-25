Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Motorola G Pure
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Motorola G Pure, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (198K versus 97K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 53% higher pixel density (411 vs 269 PPI)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Motorola G Pure
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- The phone is 8-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
34
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
63
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
51
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|80.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|167.4 mm (6.59 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80
|MediaTek Helio G25
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~41.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 +142%
349
144
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32 +96%
1283
653
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A32 +103%
198882
97833
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|18.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:19 hr
|2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:49 hr
Talk (3G)
33:26 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2021
|October 2021
|Release date
|February 2021
|October 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.45 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A32 is definitely a better buy.
