Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Motorola G Pure VS Samsung Galaxy A32 Motorola G Pure Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Motorola G Pure, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (198K versus 97K)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

53% higher pixel density (411 vs 269 PPI)

Supports 15W fast charging

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Has 2 SIM card slots

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD) Reasons to consider the Motorola G Pure Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

The phone is 8-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 80.6% Display features - Always-On Display - Max. Brightness Galaxy A32 814 nits G Pure n/a

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 167.4 mm (6.59 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A32 +5% 84.6% G Pure 80.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Motorola G Pure in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G25 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A32 +142% 349 G Pure 144 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A32 +96% 1283 G Pure 653 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A32 +103% 198882 G Pure 97833

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 Stock Android OS size 18.6 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2021 October 2021 Release date February 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A32 is definitely a better buy.