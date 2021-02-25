Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Motorola Moto G7 VS Samsung Galaxy A32 Motorola Moto G7 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh

Shows 80% longer battery life (119 vs 66 hours)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (814 against 491 nits)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9

The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G7 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.24 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2270 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 18.9:9 PPI 411 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 81.65% Display features - Always-On Display - Max. Brightness Galaxy A32 +66% 814 nits Moto G7 491 nits

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.92 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A32 +4% 84.6% Moto G7 81.65%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Motorola Moto G7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 506 GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A32 349 Moto G7 n/a Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A32 1283 Moto G7 n/a AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A32 198882 Moto G7 n/a

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 ROM One UI 3.1 Stock Android OS size 18.6 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A32 n/a Moto G7 84 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2021 February 2019 Release date February 2021 March 2019 SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg 0.45 W/kg SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.376 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A32 is definitely a better buy.