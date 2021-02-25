Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Motorola Moto G9 Plus
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G9 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (799 against 515 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The phone is 6-months newer
- Weighs 39 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Plus
- 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (269K versus 184K)
- Shows 14% longer battery life (136 vs 119 hours)
- Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 523 and 347 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
66
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.81 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|386 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|84.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|170 mm (6.69 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|223 gramm (7.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|575 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
347
Moto G9 Plus +51%
523
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1274
Moto G9 Plus +33%
1692
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
184822
Moto G9 Plus +46%
269202
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|-
|OS size
|18.6 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:19 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:12 hr
16:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:49 hr
Moto G9 Plus +6%
18:56 hr
Talk (3G)
33:26 hr
Moto G9 Plus +58%
52:57 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (47th and 13th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|30 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|29 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2021
|September 2020
|Release date
|February 2021
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 238 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.45 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G9 Plus. But if the display, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32.
