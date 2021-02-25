Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 vs Moto G9 Power – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Motorola Moto G9 Power

VS
Samsung Galaxy A32
Motorola Moto G9 Power

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G9 Power, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 56% higher pixel density (411 vs 263 PPI)
  • Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (799 against 517 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 347 and 310 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Power
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (155 vs 119 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32
vs
Moto G9 Power

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 94%
PWM - 500 Hz
Response time - 36 ms
Contrast - 294:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 +55%
799 nits
Moto G9 Power
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 172.1 mm (6.78 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 221 gramm (7.8 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 +2%
84.6%
Moto G9 Power
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Motorola Moto G9 Power in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 +12%
347
Moto G9 Power
310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32
1274
Moto G9 Power +7%
1366
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A32 +6%
184822
Moto G9 Power
174019
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 18.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (34% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A32 +15%
16:12 hr
Moto G9 Power
14:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A32
17:49 hr
Moto G9 Power +23%
21:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A32
33:26 hr
Moto G9 Power +81%
60:29 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (47th and 6th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 30 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 November 2020
Release date February 2021 December 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 206 USD
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G9 Power.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

