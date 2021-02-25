Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 4G vs Nokia 7.2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 4G (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
  • Shows 72% longer battery life (119 vs 69 hours)
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (799 against 574 nits)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Galaxy A32 4G
Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 411 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 82.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 4G +39%
799 nits
Nokia 7.2
574 nits

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 4G +3%
84.6%
Nokia 7.2
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 4G and Nokia 7.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 512
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 4G +8%
350
Nokia 7.2
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32 4G
1284
Nokia 7.2 +13%
1453
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A32 4G +4%
184769
Nokia 7.2
177802

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.1 Android One
OS size 18.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:19 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A32 4G +50%
16:12 hr
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A32 4G +86%
17:49 hr
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A32 4G +16%
33:26 hr
Nokia 7.2
28:64 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 30 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.6 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A32 4G
n/a
Nokia 7.2
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 September 2019
Release date February 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is definitely a better buy.

