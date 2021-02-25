Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 4G vs Nokia G10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G vs Nokia G10

Самсунг Галакси А32 4G
VS
Нокиа G00
Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
Nokia G10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 4G (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Nokia G10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
  • 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (184K versus 101K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 53% higher pixel density (411 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 350 and 149 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G10
  • Slow-motion recording at 60FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32 4G
vs
Nokia G10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 81.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 4G
799 nits
Nokia G10
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 4G +3%
84.6%
Nokia G10
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 4G and Nokia G10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 4G +135%
350
Nokia G10
149
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32 4G +52%
1284
Nokia G10
847
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A32 4G +83%
184769
Nokia G10
101199

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 18.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:19 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A32 4G
16:12 hr
Nokia G10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A32 4G
17:49 hr
Nokia G10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A32 4G
33:26 hr
Nokia G10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 30 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2021 April 2021
Release date February 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
2. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
3. Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Nokia G10
4. Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Nokia G10
5. Oppo Realme C21 vs Nokia G10
6. Nokia 5.3 vs Nokia G10
7. Motorola Moto G10 vs Nokia G10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish