Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 4G (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Nokia X20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (799 against 609 nits)
  • Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4470 mAh
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 36 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Nokia X20
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (263K versus 184K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 507 and 350 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32 4G
vs
Nokia X20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 79.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
Response time - 30.5 ms
Contrast - 923:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 4G +31%
799 nits
Nokia X20
609 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 4G +6%
84.6%
Nokia X20
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 4G and Nokia X20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 4G
350
Nokia X20 +45%
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32 4G
1284
Nokia X20 +27%
1635
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A32 4G
184769
Nokia X20 +42%
263075

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 18.6 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4470 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:19 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A32 4G
16:12 hr
Nokia X20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A32 4G
17:49 hr
Nokia X20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A32 4G
33:26 hr
Nokia X20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 30 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A32 4G
n/a
Nokia X20
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 April 2021
Release date February 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Nokia X20. But if the display, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G.

