Samsung Galaxy A32 4G vs Nokia X20
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 4G (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Nokia X20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (799 against 609 nits)
- Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4470 mAh
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 36 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Nokia X20
- 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (263K versus 184K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 507 and 350 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|79.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|98.7%
|Response time
|-
|30.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|923:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
350
Nokia X20 +45%
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1284
Nokia X20 +27%
1635
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
184769
Nokia X20 +42%
263075
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|-
|OS size
|18.6 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4470 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|2:19 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:49 hr
Talk (3G)
33:26 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|30 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2021
|April 2021
|Release date
|February 2021
|May 2021
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 350 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.45 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Nokia X20. But if the display, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G.
