Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 4G (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.