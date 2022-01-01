Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 vs Nord CE 2 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Самсунг Галакси А32 4G
VS
Ванплас Норд CE 2 5G
Samsung Galaxy A32
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Delivers 37% higher peek brightness (819 against 599 nits)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (409K versus 222K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32
vs
Nord CE 2 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.4%
PWM - 354 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A32 +37%
819 nits
Nord CE 2 5G
599 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32
84.6%
Nord CE 2 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32
351
Nord CE 2 5G +103%
712
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32
1290
Nord CE 2 5G +69%
2177
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A32
222210
Nord CE 2 5G +84%
409448
CPU 65278 110169
GPU 56558 119142
Memory 36467 74661
UX 62688 104652
Total score 222210 409448
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 12 FPS
Graphics score - 2015
PCMark 3.0 score - 7907
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 OxygenOS 11.3
OS size 18.6 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:46 hr -
Watching video 14:17 hr -
Gaming 06:20 hr -
Standby 115 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A32
35:02 hr
Nord CE 2 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A32
n/a
Nord CE 2 5G
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 February 2022
Release date February 2021 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
