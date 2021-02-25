Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 4G vs Nord N100 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G vs OnePlus Nord N100

Самсунг Галакси А32 4G
VS
Ванплас Норд N100
Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
OnePlus Nord N100

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 4G (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N100, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
  • Delivers 77% higher maximum brightness (807 against 456 nits)
  • 53% higher pixel density (411 vs 269 PPI)
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (182K versus 148K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 345 and 249 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N100
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32 4G
vs
Nord N100

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.6%
Response time - 35 ms
Contrast - 1354:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 4G +77%
807 nits
Nord N100
456 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 4G +2%
84.6%
Nord N100
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 4G and OnePlus Nord N100 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 4G +39%
345
Nord N100
249
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32 4G +2%
1271
Nord N100
1249
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A32 4G +23%
182768
Nord N100
148356

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size 18.6 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 55 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 2:14 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A32 4G
16:12 hr
Nord N100
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A32 4G
17:49 hr
Nord N100
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A32 4G
33:26 hr
Nord N100
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 30 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A32 4G
n/a
Nord N100
90.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 October 2020
Release date February 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg 0.89 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.04 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N100.

