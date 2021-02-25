Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 4G (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.