Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Oppo A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.