Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Oppo A76

VS
Samsung Galaxy A32
Oppo A76

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Oppo A76, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • 53% higher pixel density (411 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (821 against 502 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo A76
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (271K versus 221K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32
vs
Oppo A76

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 +64%
821 nits
Oppo A76
502 nits

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 +2%
84.6%
Oppo A76
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Oppo A76 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32
353
Oppo A76 +7%
377
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32
1296
Oppo A76 +16%
1500
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A32
221825
Oppo A76 +23%
271990
CPU 65278 83248
GPU 56558 50196
Memory 36467 71688
UX 62688 66418
Total score 221825 271990
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 18.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 27 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:46 hr -
Watching video 14:17 hr -
Gaming 06:20 hr -
Standby 115 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A32
35:02 hr
Oppo A76
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 February 2022
Release date February 2021 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A76.

