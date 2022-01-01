Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Oppo Realme C21Y VS Samsung Galaxy A32 Oppo Realme C21Y Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C21Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 Delivers 104% higher maximum brightness (808 against 397 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Supports 15W fast charging

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21Y Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 81.6% Display features - Always-On Display - Max. Brightness Galaxy A32 +104% 808 nits Realme C21Y 397 nits

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A32 +4% 84.6% Realme C21Y 81.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Oppo Realme C21Y in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Unisoc T610 Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 ARM Mali G52 MP2 GPU clock 950 MHz 614 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A32 349 Realme C21Y 349 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A32 1284 Realme C21Y +1% 1293 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A32 +2% 197691 Realme C21Y 193186 CPU 66922 66485 GPU 37068 32103 Memory 41037 37779 UX 54137 57506 Total score 197691 193186

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 18.6 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced February 2021 June 2021 Release date February 2021 July 2021 SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A32 is definitely a better buy.