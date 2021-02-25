Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Oppo Realme X3
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
- Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (799 against 496 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3
- 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (482K versus 184K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus eMMC 5.1
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 742 and 347 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|84.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|700 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
347
Realme X3 +114%
742
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1274
Realme X3 +106%
2625
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
391826
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
184822
Realme X3 +161%
482829
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List (136th and 63rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|18.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 55 min)
|Full charging time
|2:19 hr
|0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:49 hr
Talk (3G)
33:26 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|30 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2021
|June 2020
|Release date
|February 2021
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 325 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.45 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X3 is definitely a better buy.
