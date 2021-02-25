Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 vs Reno 5 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Oppo Reno 5 Lite

Самсунг Галакси А32 4G
VS
Оппо Рено 5 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy A32
Oppo Reno 5 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 5 Lite, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (799 against 600 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 Lite
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 184K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 397 and 347 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32
vs
Reno 5 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 90.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 +33%
799 nits
Reno 5 Lite
600 nits

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32
84.6%
Reno 5 Lite +7%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Oppo Reno 5 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 950 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32
347
Reno 5 Lite +14%
397
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32
1274
Reno 5 Lite +16%
1480
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A32
184822
Reno 5 Lite +25%
231703
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 18.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A32
16:12 hr
Reno 5 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A32
17:49 hr
Reno 5 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A32
33:26 hr
Reno 5 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 30 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 March 2021
Release date February 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 294 USD
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 5 Lite. But if the display, software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32.

