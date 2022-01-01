Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Oppo Reno 6 VS Samsung Galaxy A32 Oppo Reno 6 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh

Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (808 against 746 nits)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 197K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

62% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 566 and 349 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.8% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy A32 +8% 808 nits Reno 6 746 nits

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A32 84.6% Reno 6 84.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Oppo Reno 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 618 GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A32 349 Reno 6 +62% 566 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A32 1284 Reno 6 +34% 1719 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A32 197691 Reno 6 +72% 340928 CPU 66922 107789 GPU 37068 87323 Memory 41037 59470 UX 54137 88008 Total score 197691 340928 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A32 n/a Reno 6 1049 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 11.1 OS size 18.6 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 7680 x 5760 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 20 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2021 July 2021 Release date February 2021 July 2021 SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 6. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32.