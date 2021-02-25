Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 vs Reno 6 Z – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Oppo Reno 6 Z

Самсунг Галакси А32 4G
VS
Оппо Рено 6 Z
Samsung Galaxy A32
Oppo Reno 6 Z

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6 Z, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 80% higher maximum brightness (799 against 444 nits)
  • Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Z
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (329K versus 184K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 70% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 590 and 347 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32
vs
Reno 6 Z

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 +80%
799 nits
Reno 6 Z
444 nits

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 +1%
84.6%
Reno 6 Z
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Oppo Reno 6 Z in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32
347
Reno 6 Z +70%
590
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32
1274
Reno 6 Z +37%
1744
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A32
184822
Reno 6 Z +78%
329246
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Results (136th and 97th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 18.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:19 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A32
16:12 hr
Reno 6 Z
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A32
17:49 hr
Reno 6 Z
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A32
33:26 hr
Reno 6 Z
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 30 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 5184 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 July 2021
Release date February 2021 August 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD -
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 6 Z. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32.

