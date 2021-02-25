Samsung Galaxy A32 4G vs Galaxy A01
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 4G (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (183K versus 91K)
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Delivers 87% higher maximum brightness (800 against 428 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 37% higher pixel density (411 vs 301 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 9.5% more screen real estate
- Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
- Slow-motion recording at 60FPS
- Weighs 35 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|301 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|75.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 4G +97%
349
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32 4G +56%
1265
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
69823
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A32 4G +100%
183039
91454
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|One UI Core 3.1
|OS size
|18.6 GB
|7.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:19 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:49 hr
Talk (3G)
33:26 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|30 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2021
|December 2019
|Release date
|February 2021
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 100 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.45 W/kg
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is definitely a better buy.
