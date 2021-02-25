Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 4G vs Galaxy A01 Core – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G vs A01 Core

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 4G (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
  • 4.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (184K versus 42K)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Delivers 86% higher maximum brightness (799 against 429 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 10.1% more screen real estate
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Helio G80
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
  • Slow-motion recording at 60FPS
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32 4G
vs
Galaxy A01 Core

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 5.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 311 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 74.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 4G +86%
799 nits
Galaxy A01 Core
429 nits

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 4G +14%
84.6%
Galaxy A01 Core
74.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 4G and Samsung Galaxy A01 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 MediaTek MT6739
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 950 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A32 4G +335%
184822
Galaxy A01 Core
42474
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 Android Go
OS size 18.6 GB 5.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:19 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 30 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2021 July 2020
Release date February 2021 August 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 75 USD
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg 0.64 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

