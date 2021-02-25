Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Galaxy A03 VS Samsung Galaxy A32 Samsung Galaxy A03 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Exynos 7884B and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 Delivers 102% higher maximum brightness (815 against 404 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 15W fast charging

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 179K)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 The phone is 9-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 81.8% Display features - Always-On Display - Max. Brightness Galaxy A32 +102% 815 nits Galaxy A03 404 nits

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A32 +3% 84.6% Galaxy A03 81.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Samsung Exynos 7884B Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock 950 MHz 770 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A32 +47% 352 Galaxy A03 240 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A32 +43% 1298 Galaxy A03 907 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A32 +12% 200670 Galaxy A03 179604 CPU 66922 59385 GPU 37068 26274 Memory 41037 34858 UX 54137 59038 Total score 200670 179604

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 One UI Core 3.1 OS size 18.6 GB 13.5 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced February 2021 November 2021 Release date February 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A32 is definitely a better buy.