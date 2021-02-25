Samsung Galaxy A32 vs A03 Core VS Samsung Galaxy A32 Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 115K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 80% higher maximum brightness (815 against 453 nits)

52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Supports 15W fast charging

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Helio G80

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core The phone is 9-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 81.8% Display features - Always-On Display - Max. Brightness Galaxy A32 +80% 815 nits Galaxy A03 Core 453 nits

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 211 gramm (7.44 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A32 +3% 84.6% Galaxy A03 Core 81.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Samsung Galaxy A03 Core in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Unisoc SC9863A Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8322 GPU clock 950 MHz - FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A32 +138% 352 Galaxy A03 Core 148 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A32 +70% 1298 Galaxy A03 Core 764 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A32 +73% 200670 Galaxy A03 Core 115803 CPU 66922 - GPU 37068 - Memory 41037 - UX 54137 - Total score 200670 115803

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 3.0 OS size 18.6 GB 8.8 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced February 2021 November 2021 Release date February 2021 December 2021 SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg 0.24 W/kg SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A32 is definitely a better buy.