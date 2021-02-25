Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Galaxy A03s VS Samsung Galaxy A32 Samsung Galaxy A03s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 121K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)

Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (815 against 489 nits)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 352 and 180 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s The phone is 6-months newer

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A32 Price Samsung Galaxy A03s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 81.8% Display features - Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 93.9% PWM - 806 Hz Response time - 43 ms Contrast - 1126:1 Max. Brightness Galaxy A32 +67% 815 nits Galaxy A03s 489 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A32 +3% 84.6% Galaxy A03s 81.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Samsung Galaxy A03s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2350 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 950 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A32 +96% 352 Galaxy A03s 180 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A32 +45% 1298 Galaxy A03s 895 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A32 +66% 200670 Galaxy A03s 121158 CPU 66922 36930 GPU 37068 15632 Memory 41037 29149 UX 54137 38919 Total score 200670 121158

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 One UI Core 3.1 OS size 18.6 GB 13.2 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A32 n/a Galaxy A03s 86.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced February 2021 August 2021 Release date February 2021 August 2021 SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg 0.36 W/kg SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.09 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A32 is definitely a better buy.