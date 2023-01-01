Samsung Galaxy A32 vs A14 5G VS Samsung Galaxy A32 Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Weighs 18 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (416K versus 220K)

89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (416K versus 220K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 528 and 349 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 800 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 80.4% Display features - Always-On Display - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A32 808 nits Galaxy A14 5G n/a

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 184 g (6.49 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A32 +5% 84.6% Galaxy A14 5G 80.4%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 MediaTek Dimensity 700 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A32 349 Galaxy A14 5G +51% 528 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A32 1284 Galaxy A14 5G +16% 1493 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A32 220867 Galaxy A14 5G +89% 416375 CPU 65278 134857 GPU 56558 84242 Memory 36467 79296 UX 62688 118916 Total score 220867 416375 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 18.6 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 2:19 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 12:46 hr - Watching video 14:17 hr - Gaming 06:20 hr - Standby 115 hr - General battery life Galaxy A32 35:02 hr Galaxy A14 5G n/a Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No - Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono - Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced February 2021 January 2023 Release date February 2021 January 2023 SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg 0.56 W/kg SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.28 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. It has a better performance, camera, connectivity, and sound.