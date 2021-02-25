Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 vs Galaxy A20e – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Galaxy A20e

Самсунг Галакси А32 4G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А20е
Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A20e

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A20e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (184K versus 114K)
  • Delivers 72% higher maximum brightness (799 against 464 nits)
  • 39% higher pixel density (411 vs 296 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 43 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32
vs
Galaxy A20e

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 296 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 80.98%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.2%
PWM - 349 Hz
Response time - 32.6 ms
Contrast - 1357:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 +72%
799 nits
Galaxy A20e
464 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 147.4 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 +4%
84.6%
Galaxy A20e
80.98%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Samsung Galaxy A20e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 +50%
347
Galaxy A20e
232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32 +51%
1274
Galaxy A20e
844
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A32 +61%
184822
Galaxy A20e
114781
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 2.0
OS size 18.6 GB 10.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A32
16:12 hr
Galaxy A20e
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A32
17:49 hr
Galaxy A20e
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A32
33:26 hr
Galaxy A20e
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 30 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A32
n/a
Galaxy A20e
81.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 April 2019
Release date February 2021 May 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A32 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A32 or Galaxy A51
2. Galaxy A32 or Galaxy M51
3. Galaxy A32 or Galaxy S21
4. Galaxy A32 or Galaxy A71
5. Galaxy A32 or Redmi Note 10
6. Galaxy A20e or Galaxy A51
7. Galaxy A20e or Galaxy A20
8. Galaxy A20e or Galaxy A20s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish