Samsung Galaxy A32 4G vs Galaxy A21s

Самсунг Галакси А32 4G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А21с
Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
Samsung Galaxy A21s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 4G (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (188K versus 125K)
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (823 against 501 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • 86% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 355 and 191 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Slow-motion recording at 60FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32 4G
vs
Galaxy A21s

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 82.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 88.4%
PWM - 500 Hz
Response time - 30.4 ms
Contrast - 1500:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 4G +64%
823 nits
Galaxy A21s
501 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 4G +2%
84.6%
Galaxy A21s
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 4G and Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 950 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 4G +86%
355
Galaxy A21s
191
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32 4G +15%
1293
Galaxy A21s
1120
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A32 4G +50%
188670
Galaxy A21s
125656

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 3.0
OS size 18.6 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A32 4G
16:12 hr
Galaxy A21s +12%
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A32 4G +1%
17:49 hr
Galaxy A21s
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A32 4G
33:26 hr
Galaxy A21s +18%
39:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 30 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2021 May 2020
Release date February 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (85.7%)
1 (14.3%)
Total votes: 7

