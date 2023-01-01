Samsung Galaxy A32 vs A24 4G VS Samsung Galaxy A32 Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 160 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (373K versus 219K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 396 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 800 nits 1000 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 82.4% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A32 812 nits Galaxy A24 4G n/a

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 184 g (6.49 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A32 +3% 84.6% Galaxy A24 4G 82.4%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G99 Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A32 348 Galaxy A24 4G +60% 557 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A32 1276 Galaxy A24 4G +52% 1941 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A32 219816 Galaxy A24 4G +70% 373094 CPU 65278 - GPU 56558 - Memory 36467 - UX 62688 - Total score 219816 373094 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1 OS size 18.6 GB 26.7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:19 hr 1:44 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:46 hr - Watching video 14:17 hr - Gaming 06:20 hr - Standby 115 hr - General battery life Galaxy A32 35:02 hr Galaxy A24 4G n/a Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/5"

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2021 April 2034 Release date February 2021 April 2023 SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg 0.41 W/kg SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.3 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G is definitely a better buy.