Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Apple iPhone 14 VS Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Comes with 1721 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3279 mAh

Comes with 1721 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3279 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 233K)

3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 233K) 70% higher pixel density (460 vs 270 PPI)

70% higher pixel density (460 vs 270 PPI) Delivers 69% higher peak brightness (836 against 495 nits)

Delivers 69% higher peak brightness (836 against 495 nits) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD OLED Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 270 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 96.1% 99.5% PWM - 60 Hz Response time 53 ms 12 ms Contrast 862:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A32 5G 495 nits iPhone 14 +69% 836 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A32 5G 81.6% iPhone 14 +5% 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 4.1 - OS size 22 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 15 W 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:24 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:55 hr 13:45 hr Watching video 14:29 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 06:44 hr 05:24 hr Standby 133 hr 122 hr General battery life Galaxy A32 5G +5% 39:15 hr iPhone 14 37:24 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (33rd and 62nd place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A32 5G n/a iPhone 14 135 Video quality Galaxy A32 5G n/a iPhone 14 146 Generic camera score Galaxy A32 5G n/a iPhone 14 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 16 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A32 5G +15% 93.2 dB iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced January 2021 September 2022 Release date February 2021 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.