Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Google Pixel 7 VS Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Shows 35% longer battery life (39:15 vs 29:08 hours)

Shows 35% longer battery life (39:15 vs 29:08 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh

Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 233K)

3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 233K) Delivers 95% higher peak brightness (964 against 495 nits)

Delivers 95% higher peak brightness (964 against 495 nits) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 54% higher pixel density (416 vs 270 PPI)

54% higher pixel density (416 vs 270 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 20W

Supports wireless charging up to 20W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 84.9% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.1% 98.5% PWM - 360 Hz Response time 53 ms 3 ms Contrast 862:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A32 5G 495 nits Pixel 7 +95% 964 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A32 5G 81.6% Pixel 7 +4% 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android OS size 22 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 15 W 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (20 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:24 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:55 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 14:29 hr 16:16 hr Gaming 06:44 hr 05:26 hr Standby 133 hr 73 hr General battery life Galaxy A32 5G +35% 39:15 hr Pixel 7 29:08 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 - Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A32 5G n/a Pixel 7 145 Video quality Galaxy A32 5G n/a Pixel 7 143 Generic camera score Galaxy A32 5G n/a Pixel 7 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 16 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A32 5G +6% 93.2 dB Pixel 7 88.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced January 2021 October 2022 Release date February 2021 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.