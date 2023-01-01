Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 5G vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (39:15 vs 29:08 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 233K)
  • Delivers 95% higher peak brightness (964 against 495 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 54% higher pixel density (416 vs 270 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32 5G
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type TFT LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 84.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% 98.5%
PWM - 360 Hz
Response time 53 ms 3 ms
Contrast 862:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A32 5G
495 nits
Pixel 7 +95%
964 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%
Pixel 7 +4%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G
504
Pixel 7 +107%
1042
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G
1662
Pixel 7 +96%
3261
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A32 5G
233732
Pixel 7 +220%
748242
CPU 68866 203616
GPU 51875 295372
Memory 57238 108654
UX 56429 142235
Total score 233732 748242
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A32 5G
1227
Pixel 7 +432%
6523
Max surface temperature 37.2 °C 45.8 °C
Stability 97% 69%
Graphics test 7 FPS 39 FPS
Graphics score 1227 6523
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A32 5G
6868
Pixel 7 +54%
10551
Web score 4624 7506
Video editing 5403 6176
Photo editing 12273 17801
Data manipulation 6741 10086
Writing score 7383 15649
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android
OS size 22 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:24 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:55 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 14:29 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 06:44 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 133 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A32 5G +35%
39:15 hr
Pixel 7
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A32 5G +6%
93.2 dB
Pixel 7
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2021 October 2022
Release date February 2021 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

