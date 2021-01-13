Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.