Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Huawei Nova 8i

Самсунг Галакси А32 5G
VS
Хуавей Нова 8i
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
Huawei Nova 8i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 8i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 193K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 502 and 329 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8i
  • 45% higher pixel density (391 vs 270 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32 5G
vs
Nova 8i

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 89.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% -
Response time 53 ms -
Contrast 862:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 5G
492 nits
Nova 8i +1%
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%
Nova 8i +10%
89.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Huawei Nova 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G +53%
502
Nova 8i
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G +24%
1666
Nova 8i
1339
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A32 5G +30%
252625
Nova 8i
193909
CPU 81558 62616
GPU 54350 39860
Memory 59934 43274
UX 58038 49023
Total score 252625 193909
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A32 5G +228%
1223
Nova 8i
373
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 7 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 1223 373
PCMark 3.0 score 6922 5376
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10
ROM One UI 4.1 EMUI 11
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 19 min)
Full charging time 2:24 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:55 hr -
Watching video 14:29 hr -
Gaming 06:44 hr -
Standby 133 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A32 5G
39:15 hr
Nova 8i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A32 5G
93.2 dB
Nova 8i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 July 2021
Release date February 2021 July 2021
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. But if the display, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 8i.

