Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Motorola Edge (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Motorola Edge (2022) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022) Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 233K)

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 233K) 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)

48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer OLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)

OLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD) Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD OLED Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 88.1% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.1% - Response time 53 ms - Contrast 862:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A32 5G 495 nits Edge (2022) n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 170 g (6 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A32 5G 81.6% Edge (2022) +8% 88.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 - Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.1 - OS size 22 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 30 W Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:24 hr 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:55 hr - Watching video 14:29 hr - Gaming 06:44 hr - Standby 133 hr - General battery life Galaxy A32 5G 39:15 hr Edge (2022) n/a Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length - 0.7 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 16 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A32 5G 93.2 dB Edge (2022) n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced January 2021 August 2022 Release date February 2021 August 2022 SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge (2022) is definitely a better buy.