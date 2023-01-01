Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 5G vs Edge (2022) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Motorola Edge (2022)

Самсунг Галакси А32 5G
VS
Моторола Эдж (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
Motorola Edge (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 233K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • OLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32 5G
vs
Edge (2022)

Display

Type TFT LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 88.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% -
Response time 53 ms -
Contrast 862:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A32 5G
495 nits
Edge (2022)
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 160.86 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74.24 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 170 g (6 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%
Edge (2022) +8%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Motorola Edge (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1050
Max clock 2000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G610 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G
504
Edge (2022) +49%
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G
1662
Edge (2022) +28%
2127
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A32 5G
233732
Edge (2022) +124%
522887
CPU 68866 137500
GPU 51875 159729
Memory 57238 96303
UX 56429 129591
Total score 233732 522887
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A32 5G
1227
Edge (2022) +104%
2506
Max surface temperature 37.2 °C -
Stability 97% 97%
Graphics test 7 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 1227 2506
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A32 5G
6868
Edge (2022) +82%
12525
Web score 4624 11399
Video editing 5403 7138
Photo editing 12273 25422
Data manipulation 6741 9341
Writing score 7383 16103
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 -
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:24 hr 1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:55 hr -
Watching video 14:29 hr -
Gaming 06:44 hr -
Standby 133 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A32 5G
39:15 hr
Edge (2022)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 0.7 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2021 August 2022
Release date February 2021 August 2022
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge (2022) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Samsung Galaxy A42
3. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Samsung Galaxy A32
6. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Samsung Galaxy A23
7. Motorola Edge (2022) and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
8. Motorola Edge (2022) and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
9. Motorola Edge (2022) and Google Pixel 7
10. Motorola Edge (2022) and OnePlus 10 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish