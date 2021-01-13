Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 5G vs Moto G30 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Motorola Moto G30

Самсунг Галакси А32 5G
VS
Моторола Мото G30
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
Motorola Moto G30

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 173K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (507 against 469 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 65% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 506 and 307 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (131 vs 123 hours)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32 5G
vs
Moto G30

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 83.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.1%
PWM - 176 Hz
Response time - 57 ms
Contrast - 835:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 5G +8%
507 nits
Moto G30
469 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%
Moto G30 +2%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Motorola Moto G30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G +65%
506
Moto G30
307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G +32%
1694
Moto G30
1285
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A32 5G +42%
246311
Moto G30
173863
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.0 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:24 hr 2:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A32 5G +9%
17:52 hr
Moto G30
16:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A32 5G
15:57 hr
Moto G30 +3%
16:09 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A32 5G
31:40 hr
Moto G30 +47%
46:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4520 x 3060
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A32 5G
n/a
Moto G30
82.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 February 2021
Release date February 2021 February 2021
Launch price - ~ 165 USD
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G30.

