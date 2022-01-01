Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 5G vs Moto G31 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Motorola Moto G31

Самсунг Галакси А32 5G
VS
Моторола Мото G31
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
Motorola Moto G31

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 194K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (492 against 422 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 502 and 351 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Weighs 24 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32 5G
vs
Moto G31

Display

Type TFT LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 82.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% 99.9%
PWM - 223 Hz
Response time 53 ms 6 ms
Contrast 862:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 5G +17%
492 nits
Moto G31
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%
Moto G31 +1%
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G +43%
502
Moto G31
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G +37%
1666
Moto G31
1213
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A32 5G +30%
252625
Moto G31
194957
CPU 81558 59845
GPU 54350 39344
Memory 59934 35715
UX 58038 60917
Total score 252625 194957
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A32 5G +72%
1223
Moto G31
711
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 7 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 1223 711
PCMark 3.0 score 6922 6494
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android
OS size 22 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:24 hr 2:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:55 hr -
Watching video 14:29 hr -
Gaming 06:44 hr -
Standby 133 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A32 5G
39:15 hr
Moto G31
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 16 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A32 5G +15%
93.2 dB
Moto G31
80.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 November 2021
Release date February 2021 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G31.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
5. Motorola Moto G Power (2021) vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Motorola Moto G31
7. Motorola Moto G30 vs Motorola Moto G31
8. Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Motorola Moto G31
9. Nokia G21 vs Motorola Moto G31

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish