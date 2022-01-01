Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 5G vs Nokia G50 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Nokia G50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Nokia G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Nokia G50
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (321K versus 254K)
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32 5G
vs
Nokia G50

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 252 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 84.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% 91.2%
PWM - 2358000 Hz
Response time 53 ms 42.5 ms
Contrast 862:1 2367:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 5G
499 nits
Nokia G50 +6%
530 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 173.83 mm (6.84 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 77.7 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.85 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%
Nokia G50 +4%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Nokia G50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS - ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A32 5G
254715
Nokia G50 +26%
321483
CPU 81558 -
GPU 54350 -
Memory 59934 -
UX 58038 -
Total score 254715 321483
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A32 5G +24%
1223
Nokia G50
986
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 7 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 1223 986
PCMark 3.0 score 6922 7086
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android
OS size 22 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:24 hr 2:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:55 hr -
Watching video 14:29 hr -
Gaming 06:44 hr -
Standby 133 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A32 5G
39:15 hr
Nokia G50
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 16 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A32 5G +6%
93.2 dB
Nokia G50
87.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 September 2021
Release date February 2021 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia G50.

